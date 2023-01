Aaditya Narayan in Rourkela





Members of the Netherlands team acknowledge the Rourkela crowd after their 4-0 win over Malaysia on Saturday. World Sport Pics



When India played Spain in their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opener, a packed house at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela created an atmosphere for the ages, and it was a night that the hockey world will remember for a while.