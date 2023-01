By Jugjet Singh





Marhan Jalil (C) of Malaysia in action against Derck De Vilder (R) and Jonas De Geus (L) of the Netherlands during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between the Netherlands and Malaysia in Rourkela, India, 14 January 2023. -EPA PIC



ROURKELA: The Speedy Tigers can hold their heads high in defeat, as the 4-0 scoreline in their opening Hockey World Cup match against World No 3 Netherlands is laudable.