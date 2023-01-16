Inverleith, Western and Grove Menzieshill have all qualified for the Scottish men’s indoor semi-finals
Inverleith, Western and Grove Menzieshill men confirmed their semi-final status with some degree of comfort but there is still a live issue in pool A between Dundee Wanderers and Dunfermline Carnegie. With one game to go Wanderers have a single point lead and a better goal difference but next weekend they play Inverleith while the Fifers are up against bottom side Uddingston – so things might change!