Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Inverleith, Western and Grove Menzieshill have all qualified for the Scottish men’s indoor semi-finals

Published on Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

Inverleith, Western and Grove Menzieshill men confirmed their semi-final status with some degree of comfort but there is still a live issue in pool A between Dundee Wanderers and Dunfermline Carnegie. With one game to go Wanderers have a single point lead and a better goal difference but next weekend they play Inverleith while the Fifers are up against bottom side Uddingston – so things might change!

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.