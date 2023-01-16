Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Live streaming, India vs South Africa: Four-match women’s hockey series in Cape Town - full schedule

Published on Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

Indian women will also play three Tests against world No.1 the Netherlands during the tour of South Africa. Watch live!

By Ali Asgar Nalwala


Savita Punia defends a penalty corner with her teammates in a match against USA last year. image courtesy: Hockey India (Picture by Hockey India (HI))

The Indian women's hockey team will aim to start the year on a positive note when it faces South Africa in a four-match Test series at the University of Cape Town from Monday.

