Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

Published on Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 18

Even as the core of the champion Belgian side remains the same, one major change for 54-year-old McLeod is that now he is the assistant coach of the side, following a 16-month break from coaching.

Y. B. Sarangi


The Belgium team celebrates by lifting their Head Coach Shane McLeod after winning the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018. | Photo Credit: Charles McQuillan

For Shane McLeod, Bhubaneswar and the Kalinga stadium, where he led Belgium to its maiden World title in 2018, bring back good memories. Having stayed in the same hotel this time as well, he hopes it will bring the Red Lions some luck for the second time in a row.

