Sreejesh and Pathak - India’s yin and yang in the goal

Published on Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20

Sreejesh is the more vocal one and enjoys the saves he makes. Pathak is more understated in his work. Before the final quarter against England, Sreejesh walked up to Pathak with some words of wisdom before tapping his chest to gesture ‘you got this!’

Aashin Prasad


During practice, Sreejesh is constantly in the ears of his teammates, shouting out instructions, whereas Pathak is choosy with his commands but gets himself heard. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

After the warm-up routines on Saturday, P.R. Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak head over to one side of the goal of the practice pitch at the Birsa Munda Stadium. A cluster of balls is placed around the edge of the circle where the goalkeeping consultant Dennis van de Pol and assistant coach Shivendra Singh line up to fire shots on goal. Sreejesh and Pathak take turns in the goal and make save after save.

