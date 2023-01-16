India coach Graham Reid says back-to-back clean sheets an achievement
India played out a goalless draw against England in their second Pool D match but still remained in the hunt for a direct quarterfinal qualification.
File image of India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image credit: National Games
India could not beat England in a crucial hockey World Cup match but head coach Graham Reid on Sunday said having back-to-back clean sheets was an achievement for the team which was “leaking” goals recently.