India coach Graham Reid says back-to-back clean sheets an achievement

Published on Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20

India played out a goalless draw against England in their second Pool D match but still remained in the hunt for a direct quarterfinal qualification.


File image of India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image credit: National Games

India could not beat England in a crucial hockey World Cup match but head coach Graham Reid on Sunday said having back-to-back clean sheets was an achievement for the team which was “leaking” goals recently.

