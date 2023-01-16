Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India play out goalless draw against England, remain in contention for QF

Published on Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 18

India remain second in the points table and have a fair chance of making to the quarter-finals as they play a weaker opponent in Wales in their last group contest.


India played out a goalless draw against England after an exhilarating battle. HockeyIndia/ Twitter

Rourkela: India played out a goalless draw against England in an entertaining pool match to remain in contention for a direct quarterfinal berth in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.