India remain second in the points table and have a fair chance of making to the quarter-finals as they play a weaker opponent in Wales in their last group contest.





India played out a goalless draw against England after an exhilarating battle. HockeyIndia/ Twitter



Rourkela: India played out a goalless draw against England in an entertaining pool match to remain in contention for a direct quarterfinal berth in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.



