The goalless result keeps England at the top of Pool D of the hockey World Cup with four points while India are second with as many points but an inferior goal difference.



By Utathya Nag





The Indian hockey team held England to a 0-0 loss after a thrilling Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday.