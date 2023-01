Fearless first rushing from Manpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas saved the day for the Indian Men's Hockey Team as they shared spoils with England



Rourkela,: The Indian Men's Hockey Team played out an entertaining 0-0 draw against England in their second Pool D match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.