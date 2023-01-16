FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela - 16 January
Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, India
All times GMT +5:30
Rourkela
15 Jan 2023 17:00 ESP v WAL (Pool D) 5 - 1
15 Jan 2023 19:00 ENG v IND (Pool D) 0 - 0
Rourkela
16 Jan 2023 13:00 MAS v CHI (Pool C) 3 - 2
16 Jan 2023 15:00 NZL v NED (Pool C) 0 - 3 HT
Bhubaneswar
16 Jan 2023 17:00 FRA v RSA (Pool A)
16 Jan 2023 19:00 ARG v AUS (Pool A)
Bhubaneswar
17 Jan 2023 17:00 KOR v JPN (Pool B)
17 Jan 2023 19:00 GER v BEL (Pool B)
Pool Standings
FIH Match Centre