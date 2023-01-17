Returning to the side for the first time since playing against Belgium in the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22 last June, former captain Rani opened India’s scoring in the 12th minute on Monday night.





FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR



