Rani Rampal scores on comeback as India thrashes South Africa 5-1 to lead 1-0 in four-match series

Published on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 11

Returning to the side for the first time since playing against Belgium in the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22 last June, former captain Rani opened India’s scoring in the 12th minute on Monday night.


FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Rani Rampal made an impressive comeback to the national side with a goal to her name as India women crushed South Africa 5-1 in the first hockey Test of the four-match series.

