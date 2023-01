Odisha, India: From 15 to 30 December 2022, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its Global Partner Odisha organised a contest where all fans around the world were invited to try their luck, through a simple draw, and win a trip - for two people - to Odisha during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Today, FIH is glad to announce that Krzysztof Glodowski (Poland) and Saurabh Vinayak (India) are the lucky winners!