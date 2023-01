Indervir Grewal





A player being awarded a goat at a khasi tournament. File photo



Pratap Toppo has been a trainee at the famous Panposh hockey academy for over six years. The synthetic turf was first installed at the state-run academy decades ago. It means that youngsters like Toppo, who belong to Kukuda village in Rajgangpur Tehsil, have got accustomed to modern facilities.