Dislocation on both shoulders and setbacks later, Wortelboer finally makes debut

Published on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 12

Wortelboer had to watch the 2018 World Cup from home despite being selected. Then two years later, he injured the same shoulder and another surgery ended his European Championships hopes.

Aashin Prasad


Netherlands defender Floris Wortelboer poses for a photograph with his parents, at the stands, after winning 4-0 against New Zealand at the Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad

On Floris Wortelboer’s Instagram page, there’s a picture of him with a sling over his right arm on a hospital bed, flashing a thumbs-up with a smile. And below it, the caption reads, “2nd and last time! On to a good recovery.”

