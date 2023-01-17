The 30-year-old forward had to wait nine years for his international debut, but with 21 goals in 23 appearances he has quickly evolved into one of his country's most feared weapons at the Hockey World Cup in India.



By Sean McAlister





(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)



When England hockey star Nick Bandurak was interviewed by his new Ryde Hockey Club teammates in 2014, he was asked which phrase he would have tattooed on his body. His answer was perhaps more revealing than he even realised at the time.



