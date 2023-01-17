

Thierry Brinkman, centre, was named man-of-the-match after the Netherlands eased past the Black Sticks in their World Cup match in India. File photo. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



The Black Sticks have been given a stark reality check in their second pool match at the men’s World Cup in India.



Highly fancied Netherlands trounced the Kiwis 4-0 in Rourkela on Tuesday morning (NZT), with Dutch skipper Thierry Brinkman accounting for half his team’s goals.



