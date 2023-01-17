Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Slick Dutch dish Black Sticks brutal reality check at men's hockey World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 11


Thierry Brinkman, centre, was named man-of-the-match after the Netherlands eased past the Black Sticks in their World Cup match in India. File photo. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Black Sticks have been given a stark reality check in their second pool match at the men’s World Cup in India.

Highly fancied Netherlands trounced the Kiwis 4-0 in Rourkela on Tuesday morning (NZT), with Dutch skipper Thierry Brinkman accounting for half his team’s goals.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.