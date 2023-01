By Jugjet Singh





Koen Bijen of Netherlands (2R) in action against New Zealand team players during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between New Zealand and Netherlands in Rourkela, India. - EPA PIC



ROURKELA: Netherlands virtually sealed their quarter-finals spot in the Hockey World Cup after hammering New Zealand 4-0 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela today.