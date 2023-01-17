



Day 4 of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup promised close contests as teams started to get a clearer picture of the results they needed to reach the targets they had set for the pool stages. Malaysia vs Chile in Pool C and France vs South Africa in Pool A were crucial contests in terms of avoiding a 4th place finish, which rules teams out of the quarterfinals contention, with all 4 teams having lost their first matches at the World Cup.



