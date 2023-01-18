Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey World Cup diary: FIH president lists his priorities

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

Tayyab Ikram knows the challenges he faces as hockey fights for relevance and popularity in a changing world.

Aashin Prasad, Y. B. Sarangi and Uthra Ganesan


Tayyab Ikram...“It has been a hectic time but I am happy with the things I have seen in the last two months.” | Photo Credit: PTI

He came in as a replacement candidate and has only two years but new FIH president Tayyab Ikram has hit the ground running in the first 60 days of his tenure. With almost four decades of association with hockey in various capacities, Ikram knows the challenges he faces as the sport fights for relevance and popularity in a changing world.

