Aashin Prasad, Y. B. Sarangi and Uthra Ganesan





Tayyab Ikram...“It has been a hectic time but I am happy with the things I have seen in the last two months.” | Photo Credit: PTI



He came in as a replacement candidate and has only two years but new FIH president Tayyab Ikram has hit the ground running in the first 60 days of his tenure. With almost four decades of association with hockey in various capacities, Ikram knows the challenges he faces as the sport fights for relevance and popularity in a changing world.



