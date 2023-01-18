Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Fan park, cultural show, Bhubaneswar pulls out all stops to make 2023 event extra special

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

From cultural and music shows to food festivals, Odisha and Bhubaneswar are offering more than just hockey at the 2023 World Cup

Yashodhan Nakhare


A view of the Kalinga Stadium and fan park in Bhubaneshwar. Image: Hockey India

While the world has been smitten with the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar gets ready to welcome Team India for the first time this World Cup. Bhubaneswar, which has become a second home to India’s hockey stars has already hosted eight matches so far this World Cup and is the only city on the planet to host two consecutive hockey World Cups.

