Indervir Grewal





As masses from around the world descend on the steel city, murals have been painted and statues erected to to make it attractive. PTI, File



Almost all the major hotels in Rourkela are within a 100-metre radius, along two roads near the railway station. Walk into the bylanes and one would find smaller hotels that resemble homestays. For most of these hotels, business is booming, largely because of the World Cup.