Poligras, a leading brand that laid the pitches at the two venues, threw some light on the modern technology, which enabled less use of water on the turfs.



Y. B. Sarangi





FILE PHOTO: Aerial shot of the pitch at the newly constructed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela prior to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The use of playing surfaces produced by combining innovative technology and renewable raw materials in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way is one of the positives of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.



