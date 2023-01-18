Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Story behind environment-friendly pitches in Odisha

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

Poligras, a leading brand that laid the pitches at the two venues, threw some light on the modern technology, which enabled less use of water on the turfs.

Y. B. Sarangi


FILE PHOTO: Aerial shot of the pitch at the newly constructed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela prior to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The use of playing surfaces produced by combining innovative technology and renewable raw materials in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way is one of the positives of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.