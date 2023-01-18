By Tariq Ali



Australia defeated France by a big margin of 8-0 in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023 at Bhubaneswar. Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward both scored a hat trick in the match.



It was the second instance when two or more players scored hat tricks in the same match in World Cup:



1 - Pakistan 12 - 3 New Zealand, Bombay, 1982

Manzurul Hasan (3 goals), Abdul Hanif Khan (3) and Hasan Sardar (4)



2 - Australia 8 - 0 France, Bhubaneswar, 2023

Tom Craig (3) and Jeremy Hayward (3).