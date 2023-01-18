Two or more hat tricks in World Cup
By Tariq Ali
Australia defeated France by a big margin of 8-0 in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023 at Bhubaneswar. Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward both scored a hat trick in the match.
It was the second instance when two or more players scored hat tricks in the same match in World Cup:
1 - Pakistan 12 - 3 New Zealand, Bombay, 1982
Manzurul Hasan (3 goals), Abdul Hanif Khan (3) and Hasan Sardar (4)
2 - Australia 8 - 0 France, Bhubaneswar, 2023
Tom Craig (3) and Jeremy Hayward (3).