Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Olympic miss now a distant memory, India’s Akashdeep has eyes set for a WC medal

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

Making his national team debut as an 18-year-old in 2012 and quickly cementing his place, Akashdeep was India’s top-scorer at the 2014 World Cup.

Uthra Ganesan


Still relatively young but with a decade-long career and multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Akashdeep is among the seniormost players in the current side. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Akashdeep Singh has a genuinely warm smile, the kind that assures everything is well with the world. He doesn’t give it too often, though, which makes his current relaxed demeanour, exchanging laughs with his teammates during practice so much more special.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.