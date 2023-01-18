Making his national team debut as an 18-year-old in 2012 and quickly cementing his place, Akashdeep was India’s top-scorer at the 2014 World Cup.



Uthra Ganesan





Still relatively young but with a decade-long career and multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Akashdeep is among the seniormost players in the current side.



Akashdeep Singh has a genuinely warm smile, the kind that assures everything is well with the world. He doesn’t give it too often, though, which makes his current relaxed demeanour, exchanging laughs with his teammates during practice so much more special.



