Pathak, 25, was standby to Sreejesh, 34, in the Tokyo Olympics, but has since then come into his own.





PR Sreejesh (right) is in the twilight of his career as India play the 2023 Hockey World Cup. (HI)



Indian hockey team's goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol strongly feels that young custodian Krishan Pathak has matured enough and is ready to replace the peerless PR Sreejesh as and when the veteran decides to call time on his glorious career.



