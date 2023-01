India were dealt a big blow when midfielder Hardik Singh had to go off with a hamstring injury in the match vs England.





Manpreet Singh could be asked to play an advanced role in case Hardik Singh is not available for the next few matches at the Hockey World Cup. (HI)



India have made a good start to their Hockey World Cup campaign - beating Spain and drawing against England - but are now in danger of losing the services of one of their best players.