Hardik Singh sustained the injury against England during India’s Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 15.



Uthra Ganesan





India midfielder Hardik Singh walking around during a training session. | Photo Credit: Uthra Ganesan



The Indian hockey team was in for some good news on the injury front with Hardik Singh walking around with no visible pain. After spending some time on the sidelines watching his teammates practice, the youngster left to work on his strengthening and conditioning.



