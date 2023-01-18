Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hardik recovering well, may have to miss a game

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

Hardik Singh sustained the injury against England during India’s Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 15.

Uthra Ganesan


India midfielder Hardik Singh walking around during a training session. | Photo Credit: Uthra Ganesan

The Indian hockey team was in for some good news on the injury front with Hardik Singh walking around with no visible pain. After spending some time on the sidelines watching his teammates practice, the youngster left to work on his strengthening and conditioning.

