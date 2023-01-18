Against England in its previous match,India had got four penalty corners but failed to convert any as the match ended as a goalless draw.





Bhubaneswar: Indian captain Manpreet Singh also said the match against Wales will be important as a big win will put India on top of Pool D. | Photo Credit: PTI



India was found wanting in penalty corner conversions in its first two matches in the FIH Men’s World Cup, but midfielder Manpreet Singh is hoping that the home side will hit the target against Wales here on Thursday.



