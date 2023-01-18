The winning team in each of four pools qualifies directly for WC quarter-finals





Indian players during a practice session ahead of the match against Wales at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 17, 2023. PTI



An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.



