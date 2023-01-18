Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India seek big win against Wales to qualify directly for World Cup quarter-finals

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

The winning team in each of four pools qualifies directly for WC quarter-finals


Indian players during a practice session ahead of the match against Wales at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 17, 2023. PTI

An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

