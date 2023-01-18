Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Defending champions Belgium play out 2-2 draw against Germany

Cedric Charlier gave Belgium the lead in the ninth minute with a field goal but Germany came back strongly and struck two goals through Wellen Niklas (22nd minute) and Tom Grambusch (52nd, penalty stroke).

Bhubaneshwar: Defending champions Belgium found the equaliser with six minutes left in the match to play out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Germany and keep themselves in the hunt for a direct quarter-final qualification in the FIH Men’s World Cup here on Tuesday.

