

Belgium and Germany players in action during their Pool B clash in the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.



BHUBANESWAR: High-flying and formidable Belgium and Germany played out a 2-2 draw in a high-octane Pool B clash in the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. It was a high-intensity start with both teams vying for the possession. But Belgium had slight upper hand with their all-out attacking instinct as they got their first penalty corner in the fifth minute. However, they missed the chance by a whisker. The Red Lions got another chance just after a minute, but thanks to a brilliant save by Germany custodian Alexander Stadler, the goal was thwarted. Germany pressed hard, but missed a straight forward chance in the eighth minute due to an acrobatic effort by Belgium goalkeeper Van Doren Loic. Finally Belgium, the defending champions, were rewarded due to their relentless attack with Charlier Cédric sounding the board from the right flank in the ninth minute. Belgium were 1-0 ahead after the end of the first quarter.



