Defending champions Belgium set for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup quarter-finals Germany draw

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

By Mike Rowbottom


Belgium, the defending and Olympic champions, drew 2-2 with Germany to maintain their place at the top of Pool B in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Hockey World Cup in India.

