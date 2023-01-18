Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

12 Japanese players on the pitch during Korea vs Japan match

Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2023

FIH on Tuesday took note of the fact there were 12 Japanese players, instead of a maximum of 11, on the pitch during the closing stages of their Hockey World Cup Pool-B match against South Korea.


Japan’s Ken Nagayoshi celebrates after scoring goal against Korea during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

