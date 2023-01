Indervir Grewal





The academy has produced some of the country's finest players.



Gregory Xess and his friends had to level a patch of the farmland to play hockey as children at their village Kesramal. This sort of craze for the sport is not uncommon in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. It is unusual, though, that a village in the region, the driving force behind hockey in the state, didn’t have a hockey ground.