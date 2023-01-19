The monitoring, which began with the men and women’s competitions in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and continued during the women’s World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands last year, would cover all the major events by the end of the ongoing men’s World Cup.



Y. B. Sarangi





Hwang Taeil of Japan clutches his knee after getting injured druing the match against Spain at the FIH men’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Giving priority to the players’ safety, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is monitoring the pattern of on-field injuries during the World Cup here.



