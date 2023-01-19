Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

FIH monitoring on-field injury patterns at World Cup 2023

Published on Thursday, 19 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 11

The monitoring, which began with the men and women’s competitions in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and continued during the women’s World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands last year, would cover all the major events by the end of the ongoing men’s World Cup.

Y. B. Sarangi


Hwang Taeil of Japan clutches his knee after getting injured druing the match against Spain at the FIH men’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Giving priority to the players’ safety, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is monitoring the pattern of on-field injuries during the World Cup here.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.