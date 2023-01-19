Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

I don’t fear being hit by high-speed balls from drag-flicks, says Rohidas

Published on Thursday, 19 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 12

Rohidas was one of the first Indian rushers in the three penalty corners taken by Spain in the opening match at the brand new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.


India’s Amit Rohidas is seen in the practice session ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) might be considering rule changes in penalty corner drag-flicks in view of safety issues, but India’s first rusher Amit Rohidas is not concerned about the risk involved, saying he has no fear of being hit by the ball.

