Rohidas was one of the first Indian rushers in the three penalty corners taken by Spain in the opening match at the brand new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.





India’s Amit Rohidas is seen in the practice session ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) might be considering rule changes in penalty corner drag-flicks in view of safety issues, but India’s first rusher Amit Rohidas is not concerned about the risk involved, saying he has no fear of being hit by the ball.



