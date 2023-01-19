With four points from two games, India are placed second in Pool D and will take on Wales in their last league game on Thursday.





India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: India will need to beat Wales by a big margin to directly qualify for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup but chief coach Graham Reid on Wednesday said that the hosts will not be preoccupied with that thought from the start and will play a normal game.



