As for any update on Hardik Singh’s injury, Indian coach Graham Reid refused to get into the details but did mention that the MRI was much better than what they had hoped.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid (left) and captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference on the eve of the Group D match against Wales in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India’s pursuit of the top spot in Pool D might just come down to goal difference in its last league match against Wales but while the team admits it will be good to know the details, it is not losing any sleep over it.



