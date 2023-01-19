India favourite against Wales, needs to guard against complacency
India’s defence has come good against tougher opponents so far in the competition and will be looking to maintain the momentum against Wales without getting complacent.
Uthra Ganesan
Indian team during a practice session ahead of the match against Wales at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
On paper, India will be firm favourite to win, and win big, against Wales in its final Pool D match in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The gap between the two teams is evident in every possible way – ranking, experience, legacy, expectations, support. It’s the last two ones that will be what India coach Graham Reid calls dual-edged swords. That and the danger of crossing the faint, barely visible line between confidence and overconfidence.