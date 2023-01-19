India’s defence has come good against tougher opponents so far in the competition and will be looking to maintain the momentum against Wales without getting complacent.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian team during a practice session ahead of the match against Wales at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI



On paper, India will be firm favourite to win, and win big, against Wales in its final Pool D match in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The gap between the two teams is evident in every possible way – ranking, experience, legacy, expectations, support. It’s the last two ones that will be what India coach Graham Reid calls dual-edged swords. That and the danger of crossing the faint, barely visible line between confidence and overconfidence.



