By Jugjet Singh





Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, 20, has been given the chance of a lifetime to play in his maiden Hockey World Cup even though he has zero international exposure to date. -Bernama file pic



BHUBANESWAR: Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, 20, has been given the chance of a lifetime to play in his maiden Hockey World Cup even though he has zero international exposure to date.