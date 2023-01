Niklas Wellen saw a message along with the photo of his newborn son at halftime of Germany's match against Belgium and then went on to win Man of the Match award.





Niklas Wellen (Source: Hockey World News)



Germany forward Niklas Wellen, on Tuesday, scored a goal to help his team hold Belgium to a 2-2 draw in a pool match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar moments after the birth of his child.