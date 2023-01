There were 12 Japanese players in the Korea-Japan match at the Hockey World Cup 2023, which was missed by the officials. 1



By Rajdeep Saha





(Source: FIH)



Korea defeated Japan 2-1 to clinch the Asian derby on Tuesday at the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023. It was Japan who took an early lead, but Korea persisted. Through a Lee Jungjun brace, the Koreans won the match in the Pool B match-up.