FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela - 19 January
Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, India
All times GMT +5:30
18 Jan 2023 is a rest day
Bhubaneswar
19 Jan 2023 13:00 MAS v NZL (Pool C) 3 - 2
19 Jan 2023 15:00 NED v CHI (Pool C) 10 - 0 Q3
19 Jan 2023 17:00 ESP v ENG (Pool D)
19 Jan 2023 19:00 IND v WAL (Pool D)
Rourkela
20 Jan 2023 13:00 AUS v RSA (Pool A)
20 Jan 2023 15:00 FRA v ARG (Pool A)
20 Jan 2023 17:00 BEL v JPN (Pool B)
20 Jan 2023 19:00 KOR v GER (Pool B)
Pool Standings
FIH Match Centre