FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela - 19 January

Published on Thursday, 19 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 13

Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, India

All times GMT +5:30

18 Jan 2023 is a rest day

Bhubaneswar

19 Jan 2023 13:00     MAS v NZL (Pool C)    3 - 2
19 Jan 2023 15:00     NED v CHI (Pool C)     10 - 0 Q3
19 Jan 2023 17:00     ESP v ENG (Pool D)    
19 Jan 2023 19:00     IND v WAL (Pool D)    

Rourkela

20 Jan 2023 13:00     AUS v RSA (Pool A)    
20 Jan 2023 15:00     FRA v ARG (Pool A)    
20 Jan 2023 17:00     BEL v JPN (Pool B)        
20 Jan 2023 19:00     KOR v GER (Pool B)    

Pool Standings

FIH Match Centre

