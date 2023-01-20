K. ARUMUGAM







In the 80s, South Korea in Asia and before that a select few top hockey powers in Europe set the benchmark in the art of penalty corner conversion, making it a trump for success formula. This led to abolition of off-side rule so that field goals can regain its pride of place. Super specialty in the penalty corner area helped likes of South Korea scale high in the global hockey hierarchy. From nowhere it unseated both giants India and Pakistan from top. Asian Games history in these two decades would vouchsafe for this. The Netherlands did the same to other powers.



