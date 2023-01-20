Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The greatest ever? Belgium’s quest for hockey immortality

Published on Friday, 20 January 2023

No men's hockey team has ever successfully repeated as Olympic and world champions in the same eight-year window. But in the next two years, the Red Lions of Belgium have an opportunity to achieve this almost mythological feat.

By William Imbo


Belgium men's hockey (Picture by getty images Germany)

In the next two years, Belgium’s men’s hockey team could enter into the pantheon of sporting legends. Of course, one may argue that they are already there. They are, after all, the defending Olympic and world champions. Multiple nations have achieved the feat of winning Olympic and world hockey gold in the span of two years, but what about winning back-to-back Olympic and world championships? Well now, that’s something that’s never been achieved before. Throw in a possible European title into the mix, and you move past the historic and into the legendary.

