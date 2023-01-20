Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

‘Daddy’ Niklas Wellen’s ‘crazy moment’ during Germany’s clash against Belgium

Published on Friday, 20 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19

Niklas Wellen became a father during Germany’s clash against Belgium and his teammates want him to do a special celebration if he happens to score in the next game.

Aashin Prasad


Germany’’s Niklas Wellen (white) in action against Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Niklas Wellen hasn’t been able to look away from his phone for the last two days. Wellen has been glued to the pictures of his two-day-old son, who was born when he took to the field for Germany in the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.