Niklas Wellen became a father during Germany’s clash against Belgium and his teammates want him to do a special celebration if he happens to score in the next game.



Aashin Prasad





Germany’’s Niklas Wellen (white) in action against Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Niklas Wellen hasn’t been able to look away from his phone for the last two days. Wellen has been glued to the pictures of his two-day-old son, who was born when he took to the field for Germany in the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.



