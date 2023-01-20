Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Only World Cup medal is missing from my cabinet, hope to win this time: Sreejesh

Published on Friday, 20 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 21

"If we do that, I can also say that I have a medal from the Olympics as well as from the World Cup," Sreejesh said on getting a podium finish at the World Cup.


Tokyo Olympic bronze-medal winning goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Source: TOI)

Star India men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has achieved almost everything in his 17-year-long illustrious career, except for a World Cup medal and he wants to fulfil his "dream" this time in the ongoing showpiece at home.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.