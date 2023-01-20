"If we do that, I can also say that I have a medal from the Olympics as well as from the World Cup," Sreejesh said on getting a podium finish at the World Cup.





Tokyo Olympic bronze-medal winning goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Source: TOI)



Star India men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has achieved almost everything in his 17-year-long illustrious career, except for a World Cup medal and he wants to fulfil his "dream" this time in the ongoing showpiece at home.



