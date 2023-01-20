Amit Rohidas, the first non-tribal Olympian of Odisha and also the vice-captain of the team, scored India's first goal at the Hockey World Cup. The match was held in Rourkela, around 130kms from his village.



By Tazeen Qureshy





Amit Rohidas's mother and nephew with a mini-hockey stick gifted by him at his house (left); Rohidas with the Player of the Match award at the Hockey World Cup



At the first look, Indian hockey vice-captain Amit Rohidas' house gives the impression of a museum of sorts. There are no sculptures, of course, or big statues; but the walls have countless photographs of moments which have become memories now.



