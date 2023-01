India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to top pool, to play NZ in crossovers for place in last-eight



Indervir Grewal





India’s Akashdeep Singh high-fives Mandeep Singh after scoring a goal against Wales. HI



It was always going to be a tall ask. England’s emphatic, though surprising, 4-0 win over Spain meant India had to beat Wales by a seven-goal margin to top the pool and qualify directly for the quarterfinals.